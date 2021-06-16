What is Modern Dance?

This article would explain what the world knows as Modern Dancing. This is a massive genre of theatrical dance or western concert. This includes dance styles like social dancing, religious dancing, ethnic dancing, folk dancing, and ballet.

This type of dance started at the ending of the nineteenth century and also at the beginning of the twentieth century. It is also considered to be created as a rebellion, rejection against the classic ballet style. This is also a way one can express social concerns like cultural and socioeconomic factors.

Let’s look at Martha Graham from the year 1948.

At the ending of the nineteenth century, several various dance artists who made use of modern styles like Loie Fuller, Maud Allan, Isadora Duncan were kings of practices and great fresh forms of things that have known as free dance or aesthetic dance. These lovely dancers did not follow the movement styles of ballet. They did not enjoy the limited movement sets, which were considered to be proper ballet. They also stopped wearing pointe shoes and corsets. They were looking for more freedom and more extraordinary sweeter ways to feel free.

All through the twentieth century, there were severe historical events, socio-political concerns which aided the development of modern dance in Europe and the United States. These now moved to the 1960s. Their brand new ideas on dancing started emerging, which turned out to be great new responses, and then they started helping to become social changes in between people all across the world. Through time, we started having dance artists that did not like these elements of modern dance. They also had things that they did not like, including improvisation, release technique, contact improvisation, and performance art.

The modern dance of the United States could get divided into about three eras or periods. At the beginning of the Early Modern period, around 1880 to 1923, we have people like Eleanor King, Ted Shawn, Ruth St Denis, Loie Fuller, Isadora Duncan which helped the artistic parade change with lots of haste. At this point, straightforward modern distinct techniques hadn’t emerged entirely.

Then we have the middle era. Around 1923-1946. We have choreographers like Lester Horton, Charles Weidman, Katherine Dunham, Doris Humphrey, and Martha Graham. They helped on developing American c vocabularies and movement American dance styles. They also recognized dance systems for training and defined the brand new modern dance style.

The late period around 1946–1957) had people like Beyoncé, Micheal Jackson, Paul Taylor, Anna Halprin, Anna Sokolow, Erick Hawkins, and Talley Beatty. They aided in introducing avant-garde movements, abstractionism which all pave the way for present postmodern dance styles.

My thoughts on Modern Dance

I love modern dance styles because if you check all the articles I’ve written in the past, you will notice I enjoy my freedom. I like dancing the way I like and feeling free to express myself just how I want to. I don’t particularly appreciate following the rules because the rules are quite dull. So there we have it. See you in the next piece.