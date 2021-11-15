Top Dance Songs of All Time

From 80’s jam to modern-day pop here is the top dance song of all time.

1. “Beat It” by Michael Jackson

First off on this list is a song from one of the greatest musicians ever. Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” was released in 1983 and was almost instantly a smash hit. The song was guaranteed to get you on your feet and dancing to beat.

2. “Like a Prayer” by Madonna

Next on this list is a single by a woman considered to be the Queen of pop, it’s “Like a Prayer” by Madonna. The single was released in 1989 and just like the events leading up to the release of the song, the song itself packed a lot of drama. From its sick electric guitar riffs to its amazing drums this crazy song is going to make you go crazy on the dance floor.

3. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” by Beyoncé

Released in 2008 this dance song turned into an anthem for single women everywhere. No matter how hard you tried you couldn’t and probably still wouldn’t be able to stop yourself from yelling “put your hands up” when this song rolls.

4. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

Next on this list is a song that is guaranteed to get you into a dancing mood. This collaboration back Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars took off like a fighter jet as soon as it was released. It sends electric waves through your body that just push you to dance when the music hits.

5. “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

Released in 1990 Mc Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” will make even your seat scream can’t touch this as you can’t be sitting while this song is playing.

6. “Gangnam Style” by Psy

Released in 2013 with an artist that is crazy and an even crazier music video PSY’s “Gangnam Style” is sure to get you into your crazy side while on the dance floor.

7. “California Love” by 2pac

Released in 1995, 2pac who was fresh out of jail desperately needed a comeback song and he found one. Considerable 2pacs best song throughout his entire career.

8. “We Found Love” by Rihanna

This jaw-dropping single was released in 2011 by Rihanna. “We Found Love” is one of those songs the manages to mix just, sadness, and some nice beats into a perfectly blended dance song.

9. “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction

Released in 2011 by One Direction. If there is one thing One Direction knows how to do is to get people off their seats and on their feats. One Direction did just that with their first single and its catchy tune.

10. “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen

Released in 1984, “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen is one song that never gets old even after you’ve sung it many times. It will have you dancing to its lyrics in no time.