Most Common Body Parts that Ache After Dancing

Hello there, today I’ll be talking about the most common body parts which ache after you dance. But I’ll start by explaining why do these injuries happen.

Why do we get injuries when we dance?

Everyone knows that dance is an activity that is physically demanding. Dancers do movements repetitively for hours daily. Studies show that dancing for five hours daily or more causes a higher amount of injuries and fractures from stress.

Apart from intensive training, dancers do not have more than enough time to recover between these sessions. They also do not have any off-season. There are restrictive diets and weight to human bodies which are not healthy. These end up contributing to these horrible dance injuries. Essential nutrition is very important for dancers of every age.

How do these dancers end up getting sprains in their ankles?

These sprains in their ankles are injuries that are traumatic from dancers. These injuries occur differently from injuries that happen when one doesn’t expect them. Whenever one has a sprained ankle, there are ligaments outside or inside the foot which get twisted or stretched more than it’s supposed to. Whenever this happens, your body part would experience painful tears. These sprains usually occur as a result of landing improperly after jumping. You could end up with ankles that are misaligned whenever they roll out or in. They also occur when you wear shoes that don’t fit properly. Have you ever suffered from torn ligaments after dancing? These never heal completely do the way they were before the injury occurred. After you sprain your ankle, you could sprain it again. You must grow muscles around those parts. These would help in the prevention of further injuries.

What are the ways one could prevent these injuries from dancing

These dance injuries can be prevented. I’ll show you some guidelines you could follow. These would reduce the chances you get injuries. Okay? Let’s go

You need to drink enough water and eat very well before, as you dance and after you dance. Get more than enough rest, and make sure you don’t overtrain It would be best if you did cross-training exercises. This helps in building endurance and strength in all body parts. Make sure you wear the necessary attires and shoes that fit and don’t hurt. You need to warm up before performances and training You should know your body, what it wants, what it needs, and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Whenever these injuries occur, you should tend to them as fast as possible from a physical therapist or a doctor.

Types of great cross-training exercises dancers could make use of.

You could make use of hip and core strengthening exercises. These include stability and Pilates-based yoga. They work great for dancers. Also, try running, swimming, or biking. These would help keep you fit as you carry on with your dance journey. Stay well and fit for your well-being.