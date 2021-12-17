IT’S BEEN TWO DECADES SINCE 9/11, HERE ARE THE DOCUMENTARIES ABOUT IT YOU SHOULD WATCH

The date September 11, 2001, popularly referred to as 9/11, is a day many will never forget and not for a good reason. On that dreadful day, nearly 3000 people lost their lives to terrorist attacks, and over 6000 others were wounded. The attacks caused the destruction of the World Trade Center, in which the majority of deaths ensued.

Since then, a lot of families and children have been forced to live without a loved one, and some never seem to recover from the ordeal. Documentaries have been made in books and films to help us understand the severity of the attack and what we can do if ever a situation like that arises again. Some of these documentaries are fictitious, but others are based on actual events and tell true-life stories.

Here are some movies that document the events of 9/11:

Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close.

This movie is gotten from the novel of Jonathan Safran Foers of the same title, tells the story of Oskar Schell, a nine-year-old boy who loses his father in the collapse of the World Trade Center building when the

attacks occured. Oskar’s life changes dramatically, and a year later, he finds a key in his father’s closet leading him on a discovery that later brings him closure.

Zero Dark Thirty.

The Oscar-winning Kathryn Bigelow directed this highly controversial movie. It follows the fictional character Maya, a feisty CIA agent whose work played a significant role in the downfall of Osama Bin Laden, the mind behind the 9/11 attacks. The movie shed light on the aftermath of the attacks and gave credit to the real-life CIA agents responsible for tracking the infamous terrorist.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist.

This movie is adapted from the Mohsin Hamid novel bearing the same name. It revolves around the seemingly perfect life of Changez Khan, a Pakistani immigrant dwelling in America. However, his world takes a sharp turn after the 9/11 attacks, and he is suddenly an object of anger and suspicion to people around him. These events force Changez in different directions that ultimately reveal what matters most to him.

Reign Over Me.

Director Mike Binder tackles what it means to lose a loved one with the fictional story of Charlie Fineman. Charlie’s life comes to a screeching halt when he loses both his wife and daughter to the 9/11 attacks that happened at the World Trade Center. Charlie later comes across an old friend named Alan, who makes it his mission to restore Charlie’s faith in humanity and bring back the joy he once lost. It is a moving story of friendship and coping with tragedy.

CONCLUSION.

The 9/11 attacks were one of the worst terrorist attacks that have occurred throughout human history. These documentaries give us a glimpse into the lives of those who were sadly affected by these attacks. Looking into them will help us understand the event’s seriousness and how we can help those affected by it.Other helpful documentaries you should watch include; Worth, The Report, and United 93. You can watch all of these documentaries on Amazon Prime, Youtube, Hulu, and Netflix.