What is Homeostasis

Homeostasis in biology is defined as the stable and steady-state of all physiological and chemical systems. this state of balance is regarded by organisms as an optimal state of operation which considers many variables like temperature, sound, blood sugar level, and more.

What is the Nervous system?

The nervous system is a network of nerves and cells that sends and receives information from your central nervous system(brain and spinal cord) to all parts of your body. In short, it controls every action the body takes. Using nervous receptors spread out across the body the nervous system regulates homeostasis. All the activities conducted by the nervous system can be categorized into three groups

. Sensory

This category uses the sensory nerves scattered across the body of an animal or an organism to detect stimuli i.e, sound, surface temperature, the temperature of the environment, temperature of certain internal organs, chemical stimuli, pressure, and more.

. Integration

After the sensory nerves detect stimuli it sends information in form of an electric signal true the nerves to the brain. There, decisions are made on how to respond to stimuli, and information and decisions made are integrated.

. Motor

After the sensory nerves have sent the information about the stimuli to the brain and the information has been properly integrated, decisions made in response to the stimuli are then sent to the body. Using the motor nerves in our body the brain can either tell certain muscles to contract or tell different glands to create secretions.

How does the nervous system maintain homeostasis

without the nervous system, homeostasis can not be properly maintained. Homeostasis requires constant information on the body of an organism and the environment surrounding it. This information is used to detect changes in environmental conditions and the conditions of the state of the animal or organism. Then using the nerves other nerves changes to variables in the body like blood pressure, blood sugar, temperature, or position can be made to keep the body functioning at optimal levels. Some examples of nerves that help regulate homeostasis are:

. Thermoreceptors

These are nerves located found in animal skin and some internal organs that detect stimuli caused by temperature. This is the nerve homeostasis needs to balance and regulate temperature.

. Chemoreceptors

These receptors detect chemical stimuli like blood sugar levels and send that information to the brain.

. Nociceptors

Nociceptors are sensory nerves that detect stimuli the make cause potential damage to the body. An example of those stimuli is high temperature and pressure.

How does this affect your dance moves?

The nervous system controls everything we do with our body including how we move. Well-trained nerves via exercises like dancing can help unlock more neuro partways. This gives a person more control over the muscles in their body enabling them to move better. Tens nerves can make movement and dance fidgety which is why experience dancers find ways to reduce nervous tension. One way in which you can reduce tension is by making research to fully understand your body. Another way is to use nerve relaxing supplements and other medication to keep you healthy and reduce nerve stress.