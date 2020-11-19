Best Dance Steps to Get Fit and Lose Weight

Dance is an art that most people tend to consider as an old one. Over the years, we’ve seen dance steps evolve from what we used to know. Obviously, many people won’t give up on it.

Gradually, people began to see this art as an activity that can be used to get fit and lose weight. Ultimately, it appears to be one of the simplest ways through which one can lose weight and still have some fun! So, if you want to have a good and fun-filled workout time, then dancing would be the quickest option. This article discusses the best dance steps that will help you to lose weight and get fit!

How Much Time Should One Spend on Work Outs?

Generally, it’s advised that you have physical exercise sessions for at least 30 minutes. That is why cardio exercises such as dancing and jogging are recommended.

Different Dance Steps for Fitness and Weight Loss

Here are some of the best dance steps that most persons have used to assist weight loss:

1. Hip Hop

This dance should take you about 1 hour to finish. The hip hop dance session is usually an intense one that helps you to work out your hips and waist.

2. Freestyle Dance

Just like the name implies, you move FREELY, mostly at your own pace, and also, you create your own dance steps. This session should take about 30 minutes to complete.

3. Zumba

The Zumba dance is a sort of dance in which you blend a mixture of salsa and merengue dance to produce a dance that helps you work out the whole of your body. The Zumba dance should be completed in 1 hour.

4. Belly Dance

If you’re looking to restructure your buttocks, back, hips, abs, then the belly dance could be the answer to your question! It’s an iconic dance that is mostly practiced by the Indians. 30 minutes is an ideal time for it.

5. Pole Dance

I guess you’re already familiar with this popular dance step that’s mostly showcased by strippers. It’s a type of dance in which the dancer holds a pole and swings in several motions. It takes some time to master, but when you do, it’s going to help you tone your muscles and have your body shaped. Pole dance should be completed in 1 hour.

How to Effectively Practice the Dance Steps

You can start by seeing some dance videos which are mostly aimed at a beginner dancer. For someone who’s just starting out, you need to exercise some patience and trust the process. You can either visit a dance studio or create a space where you should practice constantly. With time and consistency, you’ll have it all figured out.

Dance is a good cardio exercise. It will help you improve your joints, balance, heart, and coordination. This article has extensively discussed the different dance steps as well as how to correctly do them. We hope you find this absolutely helpful, and we wish you a good time!