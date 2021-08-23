OH yeah, today I’ll be talking about the Best Dance Films of All Time. This article would talk about dance movies with lots of dance scenes that everyone who watched them enjoyed themselves. Let’s go.

List of Best Dance Films of All Time

SHALL WE DANCE

This is a romantic comedy that starred Jennifer Lopez that was released in the year 2000. There, JLo played a ballroom instructor that taught different people how to dance. She ended up teaching a very dull lawyer how to loosen up. You would check out what search engines have to say about ballroom dancing after watching this exciting movie.

ANOTHER CINDERELLA STORY

It is pretty difficult to imagine that another movie acted by Hilary Duff could be better than the prequel. But this movie has got it. Drew Seeley and Selena Gomez acted it. It has a single mirror dance class scene. One can’t ask for anything better than this don’t you think?

HAPPY FEET

Whenever anyone checked out the time, they would always know that there’s a one hundred and eighth-minute movie that talked about a penguin that doesn’t want to do anything but dance. The movie has excellent dancing, and it has celebrities like Brittany Murphy. It also tackles climate change. It would be best if you watched this movie, honestly.

HUSTLERS

I have personally seen this one. For people that are in love with Jennifer Lopez and strip dancing, please, check out hustlers. It is a fascinating movie. JLo danced to the beat practically all through the movie. It is pretty exciting, and the storyline is top-notch. It’s all about betrayal, fraud, and the strip club. Cardi B is here too. Check it out.

BILLY ELLIOT

This movie is highly successful. It is a musical which premiered on Broadway. Billy is simply a cute little English boy that wants to do nothing other than Ballet. Your heartstrings would get tugged when you watch this trust me.

DIRTY DANCING

This should be the end of all dance movies. Dirty dancing talks about the story of Baby Frances Houseman. He is the dance instructor at a resort where her family spent the summer. The ending sequence was quite iconic, and it would make you wish your baby boy or baby girl could raise you like that whenever you wanted.

STEP UP

Step up is nothing but excellent. It has several installments and the sequels are always better than the last. Whenever you’re bored, and you love watching dance movies, go online, check out Netflix and get all the prequels and sequels of Step Up. Trust me when I say you’re going to have a lot of fun. I remember watching Step Up with my siblings after one of the installments was released on MBC MAX. It was entertaining. It helped me, and my siblings create nothing but incredible memories.

So to get yourself the Best Dance movies and to also watch them, check out this list. You’re on the right path.