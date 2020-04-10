You work at a job that is demanding, you have obligations to your family, and you try to balance your work with home and social life. All these pressures could be stressful and overwork your adrenal glands. That’s why it’s important to learn how to relax and release stress. One way is by using yoga poses for adrenal fatigue.

What is Adrenal Fatigue?

Adrenal glands refer to a set of glands on top of the kidneys that make the hormone adrenaline. They also create the steroids cortisol and aldosterone. Whenever the sympathetic nervous system of our bodies gets into hyperdrive, these hormones created by the adrenal glands kick in to help you with the stress your body is going through.

Most times, we find ourselves in a state of chronic stress for long periods. The adrenal glands stop working the way they should, and a lot of symptoms start popping up like gaining weight, cravings, depression, anxiety, adrenal fatigue, and rashes.

To relieve these symptoms, try yoga poses for adrenal fatigue. All you’ll need is a blanket or fitness mat, a very long pillow, and about two yoga blocks.

Two Yoga Poses for Adrenal Fatigue

The Relaxing Pose – Hold for 5 Minutes

With the relaxing pose, it takes back the flow of blood from the legs and brings the blood and lymphatic fluid through the belly and then to the brain. This helps you gain energy and wake up the circulatory system.

To do this yoga pose, you should start by taking a yoga block to one side, sit next to a wall while your legs are equally distant to the wall.

Then you change the shape of your knees as you move your feet up to the wall as you move your hips too. Move the block and take it close to your spine.

Raise your feet to the walls in a straight motion. Spread out your arms to the sides while your palms are facing up. Try to feel mentally calm and find a natural way of breathing. Let the muscles of your face relax and enjoy the air and hold your position for five minutes.

Supported Child’s Pose – Hold for 5 Minutes

For those that need to perform yoga to get rid of adrenal fatigue, the child’s pose will help you to get feelings of security and safety, which may aid in relaxing deeply.

To start, get a very long pillow and move to one side. Bend down, placing your knees to the edge of the mat. Hold for five minutes.

