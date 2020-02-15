Love is a beautiful thing, and there’s no greater heartwarming thing than seeing a couple who is truly in love slow dance to their favorite love song. Yes! Dancing can make a bond stronger. When you listen to great love songs and sway to the rhythm, you’ll think of how much you love your partner and bask in the euphoria of love. Couples who have been together a long while or who have just recently fallen in love should learn to keep their love flag flying high and their candle burning brightly by learning to dance together.

There’s nothing like the perfect love song to dance to. What’s important is the way that the song speaks to you and your lover. The lyrics and the rhythm may remind you of how it feels to love and be loved. A song could sum up your great relationship or remind you of the first time you met your lover.

Well, I’ll be listing some great romantic songs which happen to be at the top of my list for my first love songs, which I recommend you listen to too. They may give you butterflies.

Love Songs for Couples

Here’s a collection of my first love songs for couples dancing. I hope my first love songs become your favorites too.

1. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Trust Ed Sheeran to never disappoint when it comes to love songs. This song is a masterpiece and can never get old. “Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars/ Darling, I will be loving you/ People fall in love in very mysterious ways/ Maybe we found love right where we are.” This song would be great to dance to with your lover.

2. “All of Me” by John Legend

You don’t want to miss out on all the joy this song brings. The lyrics will fill your heart with so much love. “What’s going on in that beautiful mind/ I’m on your magical mystery ride/ All of me loves all of you.” You’ll do well to check it out.

3. “Love Me Like You Do” by Elle Goulding

This song might just turn out to be one of your all-time favorites with its wonderful lyrics. Elle sure did a good job writing this song. “Every inch of your skin is a holy grail I’ve got to find/ Love me like you do, what are you waiting for?”

4. “Mirrors” by Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has a soft side. That’s for sure, and it’s evident in this love song. “Aren’t you something to admire cause your smile is something like a mirror/ I’m looking right at the other half of me.” Rediscover love with your partner by dancing to the tune and great lyrics of this song.

Other great songs couples can dance to include:

“A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

“Butterflies” by Kacey Musgraves

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

“Marvin Gaye” by Charlie Puth

Now you know my first love songs. Which love songs will you dance to?