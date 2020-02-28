Learn a Samba Dance Step Routine

Dancing is not only fun, but it helps to ease our stress. You can dance or sway to the rhythm of the music in the comfort of your room. You can also enroll in dance classes where you can learn different dance steps from a professional. Dance is more fun if done in pairs or groups. In this way, you know if you’re doing it right and know how to adjust your dance steps. Have you ever heard of Samba dance?

Well, Samba is a Brazilian dance that involves taking forward and backward steps with a swaying hip movement. It is a graceful dance that is best done in pairs. It is also a common dance used in Zumba classes.

A Little Introduction to Samba Dance

Samba is very popular among Brazilians and in fact, it is a great aspect of their culture. It can also be performed as a solo dance and is featured in carnivals and other festivals. With its origin from Brazil, it has also become popular in other parts of the world as well. It may interest you to know that it is one of the most popular Latin American dances.

Samba’s Basic Dance Steps

You can start your dance lessons by making do with a samba dance step routine. Before then, however, you need to know the basic steps. Also, don’t forget that Samba dance music should have two beats to incorporate the three dance steps. One important element of the Samba dance is known as the Samba bounce. This can be done by bending and straightening your knees rhythmically.

Dancing Samba with a partner entails dancing in a closed position. The right hand of the lady and the left hand of the man should be at the eye level of the lady. Then, the man’s right hand should be on the lady’s shoulder, while her left hand would be at the man’s back.

Steps for Men

Move a step forward with your left foot.

Then, shift your right foot close to the left one.

Shift your weight to your left foot.

Then take a step backward with your right foot.

Then shift your left foot close to the right.

Shift your weight to the right foot.

Steps for Ladies

Move a step backward using your right foot.

Next, take your left foot close to your right foot.

Shift your weight to the right.

Then, shift one step forward using your right foot.

Take your right foot to the left position.

Shift your weight to the left.

In general, learning a Samba dance step routine and using it can impact your health and wellness. It can also be a great way to help you relax and ease off stress.

Dancing is a great way to reduce the tension on your muscles and help you to support muscle recovery. In this way, you’re looking out for yourself and your health. In addition to this, you can also take muscle recovery supplements to help a speedy recovery.

