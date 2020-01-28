Interesting Facts About Cinnamon for Dancers

When it comes to spices, we are thankful for them because without them our lives (or at least our meals) would seem somewhat incomplete. Imagine living in a world where we do not have spices to flavor our foods and treat our taste buds to the sweet things of life.

One of the spices that we are thankful for is cinnamon, though we often take it for granted. In fact, the spice we use in apple cider around the holidays or in special baked goods and even in applesauce is actually beneficial to our health.

There are a number of interesting facts about cinnamon that many people do not know. Cinnamon is medicinal and has been used for thousands of years to treat different maladies – including an upset stomach.

One of the interesting facts about cinnamon is that it can be used in the treatment of inflammation, which is common in dancers. We have put together some more interesting facts about cinnamon below.

5 Interesting Facts About Cinnamon

It is anti-inflammatory.

Dancers tend to deal with inflammations, because they exert their bodies physically. Every part of their body is used in the dance steps, and most times, they have to deal with injuries and inflammations. Cinnamon is a natural anti-inflammatory substance that stops the release of arachidonic acid, which is a fatty acid known to lead to inflammation and blood clotting. This is one reason that taking cinnamon is advised for dancers. It should be taken in moderate quantity.

It can kill bacteria.

Cinnamon can destroy some harmful microbes. A study showed that when bacteria were exposed to cinnamon, 99.5% of it died in three days.

It is believed that it is helpful in the treatment of Alzheimer’s.

It is believed that cinnamon has positive effects in the treatment of Alzheimer’s and other degenerative brain disorders. It ensures that protective proteins are activated, and this could end the mutation, as well as damage to cells.

It helps settle the stomach.

Cinnamon helps the digestive system work properly, so if you have gut issues, try some cinnamon!

It helps maintain normal blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon also naturally helps balance blood sugar levels, so you experience fewer spikes. This can be helpful when you have ingested too much sugar, for instance.

If you want to enjoy the benefits of cinnamon, you should consider trying natural cinnamon supplements from Solaray or Natures Way.

Be aware that taking cinnamon in excess may be harmful. An overdose could lead to the secretion of a toxin, so use it wisely.