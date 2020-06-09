If you’re curious about how to learn Jiu Jitsu at home, there are several techniques you need to start visualizing at home after watching YouTube videos on this self-defense practice.

In sports or while doing Jiu Jitsu, visualization is underestimated and a lot of studies have played a significant role in the actual effects of performing this martial art.

Imaginary practices are necessary at home, and they help you keep both old and new techniques fresh in your mind.

Practicing Jiu Jitsu is not only done to learn a technique, but it is also done when a specific sequence would be done against an imaginary opponent. Your mind would, therefore, learn step by step means of defeating this opponent.

Learn Jiu-Jitsu at Home

1. Get a calm spot in your home where you feel most comfortable.

2. Shut your eyes and imagine you’re on a mat in a very calm mental environment.

3. Think about positive things you love to do at the gym then begin to see them happen and imagine them working in your presence.

4. In the beginning, you might not master the technique but through your imagination, you learn the mistakes and correct them as soon as possible.

5. At the end of the visualization session, make sure you’ve gotten a lot of lessons and don’t learn Jiu-Jitsu and forget about it.

Using visualization techniques, you can train your mind for a great tournament. You could use it to learn different concepts and techniques at home. Even while you’re injured, it could be implemented. It is very easy and cheap all it costs are a few minutes of your time.

How to Create a Flow Map of Jiu-Jitsu Techniques

Using Jiu Jitsu, a lot of techniques can be learned. Normally in a regular class, you’ll get to learn about four or three techniques. So if you don’t get to attend the class, you could catch up on the techniques at home.

Most times, a lot of the techniques used for training are the same. All you have to do is to repeat and master the formerly taught techniques. Practice a punch kick combo over and over again. Though there could be a lot of other positions to learn too. If you simply think about the guard and several other positions, you’ll get the hang of it. You also need to create a flow map and a journal to help you track your progress.

You should rehearse and practice move sets seen online or on various other sources from the internet (like Wiki) to be great from practicing Jiu-Jitsu at home. Just be careful not to injure yourself! And have fun learning Jiu-Jitsu at home!