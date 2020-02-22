Highlights of the Berlin and Beyond Film Festival in 2020

Festivals happen all over the world at different times of the year. It may be in honor of people, movies, music or anything of the sort. It may also be a way of honoring notable people in the society who have impacted positively on the world around them and beyond. It could also be a convention of people from different places who have something to learn from each other. One of the most popular underground festivals in the U.S. is the Berlin and Beyond Film Festival, which is usually held in San Francisco, California, every year.

What It Is All About

The Berlin and Beyond Film Festival began in the year 1996 and has made a lot of progress over time and with a lot of people attending. It is a festival that celebrates film and is part of the Goethe-Institut, a non-profit, German-based cultural association that celebrates the best foreign films and the German language and arts. Every year, notable and remarkable people attend the Berlin and Beyond Film Festival. The program has seen the likes of Mario Adorf, Wim Wenders, Hannelore Elsner, Aylin Tezel, Doris Dorrie, and more.

The celebration brings and connects over 10,000 people every year. There, they share new ideas, discuss dynamic movies, debate on work of arts, and so many other intellectual things.

Berlin and Beyond Film Festival 2020

This year’s Berlin and Beyond Film Festival ran from February 7-13. It was presented in San Francisco by the Goethe-Institut. This year, there was a delegation alongside the best films from countries that speak the German language.

One of the features presented as the opening night film was the North American premiere of “What Might Have Been, starring Christiane Paul & Ronald Zehrfeld. Christiane Paul got the Spotlight award from the festival. There was also a screen adaptation of “The Collini Case.” Then, popular Roma actress Alina Serban was the presenter for the closing night film at Castro Theater, which was “Gipsy Queen.”

The Berlin and Beyond Film Festival is always a productive and intriguing cultural event. It is always great to see a large crowd of people talk and discuss intellectual topics related to film that are making waves all over the world. The festival is a film celebration of a different kind, and 2020 came with a special kind of aura.