Going to a social event can be a big deal for people and when it comes to dancing, it can be a lot harder. Dancing can trigger anxiety and most people just glue themselves to a wall to avoid the encounter. Social dancing is hard enough and there are ways to keep yourself looking cool and being completely lost. However, there are other ways you can hurt yourself by not knowing how to dance.

Although dancing may seem effortless to some people, it does require good stamina, flexibility, and of course, strength. So that means a lot of injuries can come with the wrong step. Even if you’re a professional dancer or you’re just dancing for fun, it is safe to say that there are common injuries associated with dance that you can avoid if you know how.

Common Dance Injuries

A few studies have shown that injuries that occur from dance usually affect the joints and muscles, and these aren’t new to dancers. This is because overuse of certain body parts can cause injuries in the lower back, feet, legs, and ankles.

Feet and ankle injuries

Hip injuries

Knee injuries

Fractures

Arthritis in knees, ankles, hips, and feet

Prevent Dance Injuries

Don’t wanna dance alone? Don’t wanna get hurt doing so? With these steps you can help prevent and manage any pain that comes from dancing.

Eat healthy

Stay hydrated when dancing (before, during, and after)

Wear proper clothes and shoes

Get enough rest before and after training

Attend to injuries immediately

Do a light warm-up before dancing

Avoid overtraining

Do cross-training exercises as they are great in building endurance and strength

Listen to your body

Live a healthy lifestyle

Take supplements from reliable brands to help with muscle and joint pain

Don’t Wanna Dance Alone? Support Your Health!

With these tips, you’ll be sure to never dance alone or hurt yourself doing so.