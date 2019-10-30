If you have been fantasizing about how to paint with bleach, today is your lucky day. Why try bleach arts? Bleach naturally removes color, which can be a fun way to express yourself artistically.

Today, we are going to empower you with fun tips that will help you bring your envisioned bleach arts into reality. Although bleach arts require skills and commitment, the artistic style is very easy to achieve and even easier to appreciate. Believe it or not, there is a lot you can achieve using your household bleach on fabrics, rubber, and paper. Bleach painting is a versatile art with no limits, except your creativity. So grab your paintbrush, bleach, and the items you want to paint for a fun experience.

Why Try Bleach Arts

Remove color from a dark background with bleach.

If you want to paint with bleach on fabric or other applicable materials but can’t find light-colored areas to paint your desired shape or image, don’t stress. Just grab a generous amount of your household bleach and pour it on the area you want to work on. Leave the bleach on the dark background for at least 30 minutes and let the bleach do the rest for you. If the resulting shade is not up to your expectations, you can repeat the process a few times until you are satisfied with your result. When you are done, you can start applying new colors to the bleached area.

You can achieve greater bleach effect with an extra layer of bleach.

This seems pretty obvious, so we won’t stress you with the details. The bottom line is that you can bleach a material to your desired shade by coating the area with extra layers of bleach. It is also worth mentioning that you shouldn’t make your bleach overly concentrated on the third or fourth application, as it can weaken your material. However, diluted bleach will not lighten cardstock fast enough.

Bleach reacts differently on different materials.

Aside from the intensity of the background, the type of materials used can also influence your result. Bleach reacts differently on diverse materials, so feel free to explore different cardstock and colored papers before you settle on the concentration.

If you are painting on a piece of fabric, apply small amounts of bleach on the area you want to paint on and leave it out to dry. If it reacts as it should, continue with the rest of the image. If not, approach with a different strategy.

Some artists like Julie Potter have successfully learned how to paint using bleach and acrylic paint on black fabric. You may choose to do something similar. It’s up to you.

Observe good health and safety practices

When painting with bleach or other applicable materials, make sure your environment is well ventilated. Household bleach is produced with dangerous chemicals, and they can pose risks to your health when inhaled or consumed. One cannot be too careful when your health is on the line, so use gloves and facial masks when painting with bleach.

Bleach is a powerful chemical, so also be sure to wear protective clothing, and paint over a protective tarp or thick plastic sheet. Keep pets and kids away during the painting and drying process, and be sure to ventilate the room properly by opening all the windows and turning on a fan until the art dries completely. While you are at it, make sure you are not overly exposed to the fumes of the bleach.

Bleach arts are a great way to express your creativity, so take your time to pick out the best materials and design for your image. Have fun creating!