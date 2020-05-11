Dance music has always been up in the mainstream, but we had a lot more of it from 2015 to 2020. When you walked into the club or into a bar, you’d always hear dance songs through the speakers. And whenever you hear dance songs from 2015 to 2020, you certainly want to spring on your feet and show some moves.

With the continuous growth of dance songs, we have more songs to listen to at parties and festivals. This genre has been able to spring excitement and has importantly made the good dough for artists and producers who continue to make music for us to dance to. Here are the best songs of 2015 till now that have kept us moving.

8 Best Dance Songs of 2015 to 2020

“Where Are U Now? by Jack U feat. Justin Bieber (2015)

“Where Are U Now” was a mega-hit that perfectly captures the rhythm and beat a body should move to. The song started with a heartfelt piano ballad that morphed into a hit. It went mainstream back in 2015 with 1 billion YouTube views, and it landed on the Billboard Hot 100. This one got a Grammy for best dance recording and a New York Times video dedicated to it.

“Make Me Feel Better” by Alex Adair (2015)

This is one of the best dance songs of 2015 that you can easily learn dance steps from. It has a growing beat and a tropical drum that get you hyped up for the day.

“Bang My Head” by David Guetta feat. Sia & Fetty Wap (2016)

Your dance playlist is yet to be complete without “Bang My Head.” Fetty Wap and Sia gave one of the catchiest dance moves of the year. It makes a perfect song for those times you want to get grooving.

“Fast Car” by Jonas Blue (2016)

“Fast Car” makes you want to do the dance. Jonas Blue transformed the classic “Fast Car” song by Tracy Chapman into a fresh dance track. The song was in the top ten countless times at the start of 2016. There are lots of moves to learn in the video.

“It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)” by Peggy Gou (2018)

It has a rhythm that makes even the stiffest body want to move. Peggy Gou delivered funky lines on a tropical and mysterious beat. Even after the song plays out, the rhythm continues to sound in your head and you move your body. It’s one of the dance songs that makes you fall hopelessly in a state of flow.

“Dance To This” by Ariane Grande and Troye Sivan (2018)

The two pop divas, Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan weren’t joking when they called this “Dance To This”. Ariana Grande, well known for amazing musical collaborations, didn’t let her fans down on this one. “Dance To This” is one of the grooviest songs with a danceable melody.

“Anybody” by Burna Boy (2019)

Anybody is a prime example of what Burna Boy does best. This song from 2019 is one of the most popular dance songs everyone wanted in dance to. It keeps you on your feet while you play it over and over again.

“Lay Your Head On Me” by Major Lazer featuring Marcus Mumford (2020)

“Lay Your Head On Me” is one of the latest dance songs to be popular right now. Everyone has some moves to learn from it.

What are your favorite best dance songs from 2015 to 2020?