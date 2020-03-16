Autism is a disorder in development that makes a child who has it to find it difficult in associating or interacting with people. There is a kind of restriction they experience. It’s been studied and discovered that dance therapy can greatly help children with autism. They have a lot to benefit from it.

Dance and Everything It Does

If you talk or speak to some dancers who have taken it as a full-time career, they’d tell you that dancing helps them to express themselves. Now, not only is dance self-expressive, it also brings out the creativity in you. It makes you whole, gives you the freedom and lets you interact with people just by moving your body and swaying in different directions. Dance gives you inner peace and a sense of fulfillment. It makes you fresh and acts as a stimulant to your mental health.

Dance has a lot of benefits to your health, body, and mind. It is a form of exercise just that it is a subtle one. It can improve your heart rate, help in body coordination, boost your immunity, and so on.

Dance and Autism

As regards the benefits of dance therapy for autism, early intervention of using dancing therapy can help kids with autism. This is in terms of their cognitive and social development. It also helps regarding emotions and can help them live a better life. Children with autism may not be aware of their environment or even know how to communicate with other people. With dance therapy, however, they can connect their body with their mind and gradually tune to harmony. A lot of research has been carried out and it has been discovered that dance has positive effects on people with autism.

The Benefits of Dance Therapy for Autism

It increases concentration, focus, and attention.

It gives them the freedom to express themselves and their emotions with movement.

It helps them learn different kinds of movements to use for their daily interactions.

It helps to improve how they interact with others in groups.

Group dancing sessions are great because it greatly enhances social and communication skills.

It improves their memory.

They learn how to retain information longer.

They become aware of their environment and learn how to adapt to it.

It builds their cognitive, emotional and motor skills.

It reduces sensitivity to touch and helps them to slowly build trust.

Of a truth, dance therapy has a lot of benefits for people with autism. It is good that they start the dance therapy early, because that is when it will be very effective and improvements will also be seen. It is important to take things easy and slowly with them as dance therapy is an entire process on its own. When they start showing improvements, you’d determine the next step to take.